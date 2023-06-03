World Bicycle Day is celebrated annually across the globe on June 3. The special day dedicated to the usage and benefits of bicycles recognizes the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the oldest mode of transport. The bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport which has been in use for two centuries. World Bicycle Day is now associated with promoting a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages. In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared June 3 World Bicycle Day. As we celebrate World Bicycle Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Shopping for an Electric Bicycle? Use This Guide to Find the Right E-bike for You.

World Bicycle Day 2023 Date

World Bicycle Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3.

World Bicycle Day History

On March 15, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the resolution to integrate mainstream bicycling into public transportation systems for sustainable development. The UNGA emphasized that the bicycle is an instrument of sustainable transportation as it does not cause any harm to the environment. Using bicycles also has a positive impact on climate as it involves no pollution and harmful gases that cause any degradation to the environment. Considering the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle, the UNGA decided to celebrate June 3 every year as World Bicycle Day. How Cycling Helps in Weight Loss: Here's The Guidance & Diet For This Stress-Buster Aerobic Exercise.

As per records, Professor Leszek Sibilski, a Polish social scientist working in the US, led a grassroots campaign with his sociology class to promote a UN Resolution for World Bicycle Day. This garnered the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries.

World Bicycle Day Significance

World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle as a means of transport and taking care of the environment simultaneously. The day is meant to be enjoyed by people of all age groups. The bicycle contributes to cleaner air as it involves no harmful gases and pollutants. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving more significant health equity. It is a sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth and fights against climate change.

