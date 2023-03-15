World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is observed on March 15. This annual celebration is focused on educating people about the rights they have as consumers, helping them implement these rights and reminding people of this importance. The World Consumer Rights Day celebration is focused on a dedicated theme every year. People take this opportunity to post images and quotes on World Consumer Rights Day to increase awareness. Sharing Happy World Consumer Rights Day 2023 greetings and messages, Images and Wallpapers on World Consumer Rights Day, quotes and sayings on Consumer Rights, World Consumer Rights Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers, and Consumer Rights Day Facebook status pictures are all integral parts of this celebration.

World Consumer Rights Day celebration is usually focused on a dedicated theme that helps streamline the communication on this observance. World Consumer Rights Day 2023 theme is “Empowering consumers through clean energy transitions”. This theme is central as the world is facing the biggest cost-of-living crisis in a generation and drastic responses to energy supplies and the state of the climate. The main way to tackle this is by raising consumer awareness and asking them to take the necessary steps to drive change.

The first World Consumer Rights Day was observed in 1983 and was inspired by United States President John F Kennedy’s key message to congress on consumer rights on March 15, 1962. This is why World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15 every year. Here’s hoping that this World Consumer Rights Day, you do your bit to know your rights and use them right. Happy World Consumer Rights Day 2023!

