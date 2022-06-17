World Crocodile Day is observed on June 17 every year to raise awareness about the plight of the crocodiles and alligators and protect them from getting extinct in the near future. The global day has been observed since 2017 and was started by the Crocodile Research Coalition in collaboration with Belize Zoo.

The Belize Zoo organises the most prominent event on World Crocodile Day to celebrate the species and, simultaneously, take a step towards protecting them from continuous exploitation and danger. Events at the zoo include engaging activities such as crocodile exhibitions, face painting, croc talks, photo booths, etc. Separate educational seminars are also conducted to raise a concern about the endangered species and provide solutions for their healthy survival. Learn Amazing Facts About Crocodiles In Interest Of Saving These Endangered Species From Extinction.

Recently, it's been reported that crocodile survival is threatened by pollution, loss of habitat, food shortage, dredging, and massive water extraction, which has led to a rise in the number of crocodile deaths and killings. Chinese alligators, Cuban crocodiles, and American crocodiles are some species that have faced threats in this decade. In order to save other species who are on the verge of extinction, we must take measures to stand up to these giant reptiles and ensure that they also get their considerate space on this materialistic planet. World Sea Turtle Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know History, Facts and Objective of The Global Day That Raises Awareness About the Plight of Marine Turtles

Significance, Day & Date of World Crocodile Day

World Crocodile Day will be celebrated on June 17, Friday to spread awareness about the dangers caused to the crocodiles. While various zoos conduct events to observe this international day, people around the globe also look for ways to contribute their share towards the safety of crocodiles and the alligators. Some of them visit local zoos and learn about the threats to these wild creatures, and others look forward to donating money to crocodile conservation organisations. As global citizens, decide what you can do to help these animals and contribute to saving fellow-creatures to maintain their existence!

