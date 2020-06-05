World Environment Day 2020 Date, Theme & Quotes on Nature: Know Previous WED Themes, History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With This International Event

World Environment Day 2020 HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Environment Day 2020: Anything that we drink, eat, or breathe is derived from nature. In short, anything that makes our planet habitable comes from our environment. The United Nations (UN), along with international agencies, observe World Environment Day across the globe to promote awareness against environmental issues and turn-key solutions. There are a lot of things that one should know when it comes to World Environment Day 2020 – its date, history, theme, significance, and more. On the global event, we tell you all you need to know below. World Environment Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas 2020 With Slogans, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on WED.

What Is the Date of World Environment Day 2020 and Its History?

Like every year, World Environment Day 2020 is celebrated on June 5 (Friday). The idea to celebrate World Environment Day was conceptualised in 1972, by the United Nations. However, the first such instance took place in 1974, with the theme of ‘Only One Earth’.

What Is the Theme of World Environment Day 2020?

World Environment Day is being celebrated annually since the last five decades, and every year, the day is observed with an official theme. This year, the theme of World Environment Day is ‘Celebrating Biodiversity’. Let’s take a look at the themes of previous years:

2019: Beat Air Pollution

Beat Air Pollution 2018: Beat Plastic Pollution

Beat Plastic Pollution 2017: Connecting People to Nature – in the city and on the land, from the poles to the equator

Connecting People to Nature – in the city and on the land, from the poles to the equator 2016: Go wild for life

Go wild for life 2015: Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care

What Is the Significance of World Environment Day?

Every year, World Environment Day is celebrated with a new theme. It is based on the concurrent environmental issue that needs to be addressed on an urgent basis. Given how the current scenario is, taking care of the environment is one of the top priorities of the major economies. Happy World Environment Day 2020 Quotes and WED Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Slogans, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Wish Everyone on Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas!

There are seminars, functions, workshops, and several other events are organised on World Environment Day. They aim to encourage people in contributing to save and preserve mother nature. The UN promotes self-actions by individuals, activists, NGOs, international corporations to conserve the environment, which is plagued by many issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, wildlife crisis, climate change, global warming and more.

World Environment Day 2020 Quotes: Share Beautiful Sayings on the Day Dedicated to Mother Nature

The platform of World Environment Day has grown so much so that over 143 countries across the globe celebrate the event. It is also known as Eco Day, Environment Day, and UN World Environment Day.

We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy World Environment Day 2020’. We hope you do your bit in conserving the environment on this significant day.