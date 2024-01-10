World Hindi Day 2024 will be marked on January 10. This annual observance celebrates the annual World Hindi Conference and is marked to celebrate the Modern Standard Hindi register of the Hindustani language. World Hindi Day has been an important observance that helps people celebrate this phenomenal language and all that it has given us. As we prepare to celebrate World Hindi Day 2024, here’s everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Hindi Day and more. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events.

When is World Hindi Day 2024?

World Hindi Day 2024 will be celebrated on January 10. This annual commemoration marks the anniversary of the first-ever World Hindi Conference that was inaugurated on 10 January 1975 by the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Significance of World Hindi Day

Every year, the World Hindi Conference or Vishva Hindi Sammelan is celebrated in different locations across the World. The date of this conference differs from time to time. But since the first Vishva Hindi Sammelan was marked from January 10 to January 12 in Nagpur, the celebration of World Hindi Day is observed on this day.

It is important to note that the World Hindi Day celebration is different from the annual Hindi Diwas commemorations that take place in India. Hindi Diwas 2024 will be marked on September 14. Hindi Day is celebrated in India to commemorate the date 14 September 1949, on which a compromise was reached—during the drafting of the Constitution of India—on the languages that were to have official status in the Republic of India.

