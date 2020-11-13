World Kindness Day is observed on November 13 every year with the aim of spreading kindness through little gestures. It is celebrated to end the notion of hate against each other and promote peace. It is celebrated in several countries in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and UAE among others. The day is also an opportunity to do acts of kindness to others. It is an act that unified humans and nurtures love and peace. Ahead of World Kindness Day 2020, we bring to you quotes of kindness from popular people. You can share these sayings, thoughts of kindness and HD Images on the observance with your loved ones and spread the importance of the day. World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughts of Gratitude And Kindness That Will Inspire You To Be The Change You Wish To See in The World!

The day stems from World kindness movement that began in the 1990s era. They held a conference in 1996 that boosted the movement. Finally, in 1998, World Kindness Day was established. The aim of the day is to highlight and encourage people, society, and the community to be kind towards people. It tried to promote kindness, generosity and concern among people that will bring goodness in the society. And these quotes of kindness talks volumes of the beautiful act it is. International Day of Peace Quotes & HD Images: Celebrate Peace Day 2020 With Powerful Yet Heart-Warming Sayings and Thoughts.

Quote Reads: “Kindness Can Become Its Own Motive. We Are Made Kind by Being Kind.” – Eric Hoffer

Quote Reads: Happy World Kindness Day

Quote Reads: “You Can Accomplish by Kindness What You Cannot by Force.” – Pubilius Syr

Quote Reads: “What Wisdom Can You Find That Is Greater Than Kindness?” – Jean-Jacques Rousseau

Quote Reads: “Human Kindness Has Never Weakened the Stamina or Softened the Fiber of a Free People. A Nation Does Not Have to Be Cruel to Be Tough.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

Quote Reads: “Love and Kindness Are Never Wasted. They Always Make a Difference. They Bless the One Who Receives Them, and They Bless You, the Giver.” – Barbara De Angelis

You can be encouraged by World Kindness Day to help people you know. This can also be an opportunity to offer help to people, especially the elderly. Or you can also give a token of appreciation towards your domestic help or gift to someone who has been there for you during tough times.

