World Laughter Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of May. This year it will fall on May 7. The scientific definition of laughter is sporadic rhythming and successive vibrations of the vocal cords. These vibrations are accompanied by lively facial expressions and displaying of teeth. People celebrate World laughter day by sharing quotes and jokes to make them laugh on this day. As you celebrate World Laughter Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of World Laughter Day 2023 quotes and Happy World Laughter Day 2023 images you can download and share with all your loved ones to make them laugh.

Laughter is a positive emotional action that builds a sense of connection among people. Laughing with your partner creates a stronger and healthier relationship between you two. Having a burst of happy laughter with your loved ones is also beneficial for your health. It might not solve all your problems but it would surely dissolve them. World Laughter Day allows everyone to live a stress-free life laughing with their loved ones and discovering new happiness workouts. Here is a collection of quotes you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to share a laugh with them on World Laughter Day 2023.

On this day, various events are held worldwide that raise awareness about laughter in our lives and its healing benefits. It is a big celebration day for the laughter clubs around the globe. Wishing everyone Happy Laughter Day 2023!

