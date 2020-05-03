World Laughter Day 2020 Happiness Quotes and Images: Netizens Share Beautiful Messages, Memes and Videos to Spread Smiles on This Observance

Laughter day messages (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It's the World Laughter Day today. When was the last time you had a good laugh, do you remember? These days as most of us are social distancing, some away from family, some away from friends, we get it if you finding yourself feeling more low. But as Charlie Chaplin's very famous quote goes, "A day without laughter is a day wasted." On this laughter Day 2020, netizens have taken to social media to share more such beautiful quotes on smile and happiness that will make you feel better. Some of them have shared cute videos which will also get you to smile. #WorldLaughterDay is among the trending topics on Twitter today. World Laughter Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Happy Thoughts And Messages on Smiling And Laughing to Spread Positivity.

The celebrations of World Laughter Day began in 1998, in Mumbai, India. Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement organised the day. The first celebration took place on January 10, but eventually, the date was shifted to the first Sunday in the month of May. The idea is to just celebrate laughter, understand its numerous health benefits and build on a manifestation of peace. On this laughter day you can share some of the funniest memes and jokes or viral videos with your friends and family and aks them to laugh some more, especially to be cheerful in the times of the current crisis. World Laughter Day 2020: Ten Lame PJs So Bad That They Are Actually Good.

Check Some Quotes and Images Trending on #WorldLaughterDay:

Laughter is a Medicine

I have not seen anyone dying of laughter, but I know millions who are dying because they are not laughing, It is a good thing to laugh,everyone should be happy, want happy, then see how time goes out Nothing will be known, laughter works as a medicine for health #worldlaughterday pic.twitter.com/41GKsz7zzp — Priya Thakre (@PriyaThakre9) May 3, 2020

Convey Joy

Laughter provides impeccable joy to human lives.For it Showers Happiness, Cultivates Peace, Unites all living creatures under the sky...To live in Harmony. Happy World Laughter Day. 😀🥴#WorldLaughterDay #laughterday #lka #Srilanka pic.twitter.com/kB0BGXzmka — Shan Rathnasooriya 🇱🇰 (@Mr6feet) May 3, 2020

Such a Beautiful Language

#WorldLaughterDay The most beautiful language of the world pic.twitter.com/RVtDR7zqcB — lobo brabhu (@f86ae25eec26443) May 3, 2020

Keep Smiling

"Life is worth living as long as there's a laugh in it." -Lucy Maud Montgomery #WorldLaughterDay😊 pic.twitter.com/IPCmBNiKcO — 𝐀𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐯𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 (@Apoorva_07_) May 3, 2020

Don't Waste It

A good time to laugh is to anytime YOU CAN 🤣 So I am making use of every moment 😃 Have a Happy Sunday 👍🏻#WorldLaughterDay #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/LPyWwbnzB9 — Rupa 🇮🇳 (@dawn2dusk_30) May 3, 2020

Here's a Cute Video:

Laughing has a lot of health benefits, ensuring physical to mental well-being. So keep laughing, keep spreading smiles and positivity. After all, a happy mind will give more hope even to others around. On this Laughter Day 2020, check up on your friends and family, share some laughs and spend the day well. Happy Laughter Day, to all our readers.