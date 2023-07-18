Every year, World Listening Day is celebrated on July 18 across the globe. The global initiative is organized by the World Listening Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the sounds of nature and everything around us and their impact on our lives. World Listening Day encourages people to take time to listen to the sounds of nature and enjoy them. Listening plays an important role in understanding one another, and we must listen to the world around us.

World Listening Day is a celebration of all things that can be heard. World Listening Day also serves as an opportunity to learn about Acoustic Ecology, which began in the late 1960s. The field promotes a greater understanding of humans and their environments, particularly with regard to how human beings navigate the world through sound. As we celebrate World Listening Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

World Listening Day 2023 Date

World Listening Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 18. Listening to Music Can Make Your Medicines More Effective.

World Listening Day History

The first World Listening Day was held in 2010, and it has been celebrated every year since then. July 18 was chosen as the day to celebrate World Listening Day as it is the birthday of R. Murray Schafer, a Canadian composer and one of the founders of the movement of Acoustic Ecology. The day is hence devoted to understanding the world and its natural environment, societies, and cultures through the practice of listening and field recording.

As per records, the World Soundscape Project was created as a direct result of the field of Acoustic Ecology. The Project deals with finding practical solutions to the problems of noise pollution and creating harmony within the environment. How To Fall Asleep Fast? From Reading Before Bed to Listening to Music, 7 Tips To Help You Sleep Better at Night.

World Listening Day Significance

The art of listening is an active activity that involves paying attention to the sounds and the voices that surround us. The day helps people understand the relationship between humans and the natural world as mediated through sound. On World Listening Day, individuals and communities engage in activities that foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the sounds around us.

World Listening Day serves as a reminder to people of the world to actively listen to our surroundings, whether it's the sounds of nature or the everyday life hustle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).