Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14. One of the oldest and most recognised mathematical constant in the world, Pi (π) is the ratio of any circle’s circumference to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated to honour just that. While math lovers around the world appreciate this day, a bit more, others too mark the holiday by observing various events such as eating pie. Even though, Pie and Pi—the two words are merely homonyms and have no relation to each other, but people still are happy to appoint the sweet as a celebration must-have. In this article, we will look into more about Pi Day 2021 date, history and significance. Know all about the mathematical event celebrated annually.

Pi Day 2021 Date

Pi Day is observed on March 14, annually. Why? 3, 1 and 4 are the first three significant digits of pi. This is why it is observed on March 14, often described as 3/14. Likewise, Pi Day 2021 is on March 14, i.e. Sunday.

Pi Day History and Significance

The symbol of Pi was introduced by William Jones, a Welsh mathematician, in 1706. However, one of the interesting facts is that the symbol was made popular by the mathematician Leonhard Euler. When it comes to Pi Day, it was in 1988, Larry Shaw organised the earliest known official or large-scale celebration at the San Francisco Exploratorium, where Shaw worked as a physicist. Eventually, the day became a worldwide observation by math nerds and others.

Pi Day has been observed in many ways, including eating and discussing the significance of number π. Some also share funny Pie Day memes and jokes, which recently saw a huge spike in searches in Google. Education institutions also host competitions as to which student can recall pi to the highest number of decimal places and more. This year, some events are modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic; people are encouraged to observe Pi Day, anyway, virtually.

