World Ovarian Cancer Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Positive And Motivational Thoughts to Send to Cancer Survivors and Fighters

Quotes for those who survived cancer (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Ovarian Cancer Day (WOCD) is observed on May 8 to raise awareness about cancer that begins in the ovaries. The day is an initiative of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition. On this day people living with ovarian cancer, survivors, their families and friends come together and help educate the public about this deadly disease. As we observe World Ovarian Cancer Day 2020, we bring to you positive quotes to share with those suffering from cancer. You can also send these World Ovarian Cancer Day 2020 HD Images and motivational messages to cancer survivors and fighters encouraging them to once again start following their lives. World Cancer Day 2020 Support Messages: Inspiring and Uplifting Quotes & Images to Send Survivors and Families.

The first WOCD was held in 2013 prior to which medical professionals came together for an international conference where they shared their experiences and struggles while working with ovarian cancer patients. As symptoms of Ovarian cancer are often confused with symptoms of other less severe illnesses, because of which it is many-a-times detected in the later stages. However, let's spread positivity and messages of hope and faith on this day. World Cancer Day 2020 Quotes For Survivors: Empowering And Motivating Messages To Share With Those Who Won The Battle Against Deadly Disease!

Cancer Survivor quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“You Can Be a Victim of Cancer or a Survivor of Cancer. It’s a Mindset.” – Dave Pelzer

Quotes for those who survived cancer (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“Cancer Doesn’t Have to Define You.” – Nelda Blair

Quotes to send Cancer Survivor (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“It’s Possible Not Just to Survive, but to Thrive and to Live a Healthy, Wonderful Life Again.” - Erika Evans

Quotes for Cancer Survivor (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"You Beat Cancer by How You Live, Why You Live, and in the Manner in Which You Live." – Stuart Scott.

Quotes for Cancer Survivors (Photo Credits: File Photo)

You Are Braver Than You Believe, Stronger Than You Seem, Smarter Than You Think, and Twice As Beautiful as You’d Ever Imagined. Don’t Let Cancer Cause You to Sell Yourself Short or Forget Your Worth.

Every year about a quarter of a million women around the world is diagnosed with ovarian cancer. A lot of times it is due to the lack of awareness and absence of early screening tests that increase the cases of ovarian cancer patients. This World Ovarian Cancer Day let's spread the world and try to lift the spirits of fighters and survivors alike. Let's give them the hope of a better tomorrow and help them in building their dreams.