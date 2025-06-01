World Reef Awareness Day is an annual international event observed on June 1 to raise awareness of the importance of coral reefs to planetary health. The day also highlight the vital role of coral reefs in marine ecosystems and calls for action to promote their conservation. Coral reefs, known as the ‘rainforests of the sea’, support marine species. However, these ecosystems face threats from climate change, pollution, overfishing, and destructive human activities. World Reef Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1. Dry Days in June 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates.

As per the UN data, a quarter of all known marine species live on coral reefs, and these ecosystems support more than 1 billion people. Moreover, coral reefs protect coastlines from increasing damage by buffering them against waves, storms and floods, preventing loss of life, property damage and erosion. In this article, let’s know more about World Reef Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Reef Awareness Day 2025 Date

World Reef Awareness Day Significance

World Reef Awareness Day is an important awareness day that highlights the benefits of coral reefs to the planet and the urgent need to protect them. Coral reefs protect coastlines from increasing damage by buffering them against waves, storms and floods, preventing loss of life, property damage and erosion.

By educating individuals and communities, this annual event encourages collective efforts to reduce harmful practices and to support sustainable initiatives aimed at reef conservation.

