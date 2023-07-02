World UFO Day is an international observance that is marked annually on July 2. The day aims to raise awareness about the unidentified flying objects (UFOs) that are usually spotted in the skies. The goal of the July 2 celebration is to raise awareness of ‘the undoubted existence of UFOs’ and to encourage governments to declassify their files on UFO sightings. As per records, July 2 is the date of the supposed UFO crash in the 1947 Roswell incident. July 2 was declared as the official World UFO Day by the World UFO Day Organisation. According to records, the first World UFO Day was celebrated in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan. Some countries mark the day on June 24 as it the date that reporter Kenneth Arnold wrote about what is generally considered to be the first widely reported UFO in the United States. Search for the UFOs: Strange Ocean Floor Objects Could Be UFO Crash Debris, Suggests Harvard Professor.

An unidentified flying object (UFO) can be referred to as any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained.

World UFO Day 2023 Date

World UFO Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, July 2.

World UFO Day Significance

World UFO Day is a perfect opportunity to open discussions and debates about UFO sightings across the world and the existence of extraterrestrial life. World UFO Day stirs conversations about how and why humans are not the only beings in the Universe. The WUFDO (World UFO Day Organisation) promotes various events and educational workshops with the idea of getting people to know about UFOS. UFO Sighting in US: UFO Hunter Shares Video of Blinking Star-Like Orb Hovering Over Wellton in Arizona.

The day aims to foster a better understanding of UFOs and encourages scientific research into the mysteries of the universe. On this day, several events are held across the world. People participate in conferences and seminars about UFO sightings, while others organize skywatching events, where they gather to observe the night sky in search of unidentified objects.

