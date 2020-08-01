Yorkshire Day is an annual event which is observed on August 1 every year to promote and celebrate the largest county in the UK, Yorkshire. Originally the day was just celebrated in Yorkshire, however, as years passed on, people outside the country started recognising the day. Every year, there is huge civic celebrations on this day, however, there would be no celebrations for Yorkshire Day 2020 and they have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Date of Yorkshire Day 2020:

Yorkshire Day 2020 is celebrated on August 1 every year and this year, the special day falls on a Saturday

Significance & History of Yorkshire Day:

August 1 alludes to the Battle of Minden, which was already celebrated by the Light Infantry, successors to the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. On Minden Day, the Light Infantry, together with five other regiments of the British Army, wear a rose in the headdress. In the Light Infantry, the colour of the rose is white, and a white rose is the emblem of Yorkshire.

The date also marks the anniversary of the emancipation of slaves in the British Empire in 1834, for which a Yorkshire MP, William Wilberforce, campaigned.

How is the day celebrated?

The first Yorkshire Day Civic Celebration in 1985 was held in York. Since then the council and Mayor of different towns and cities have had the honour of hosting it. Yorkshire Day Celebrations involve eating a large amount of traditional Yorkshire food, including the renowned Yorkshire Pudding. One traditional custom which is still upheld by many is the reading of the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity, including by members of The Yorkshire Ridings Society.

The Yorkshire Society explains “The 2020 official civic celebration was to be hosted by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been cancelled. An online event will be organised instead.”

