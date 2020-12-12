Christmas is around the corner and people are a little too excited for the season. And as the festivity approaches, preparations are in full swing. Some of them have also taken to social media platforms sharing pictures of their Christmas preparations at home. And delicacies are an integral part of Christmas celebrations. From cakes, pudding, fudge, candies and a lot of snacks and desserts are made during the festival. An array of cookie variants are also eaten during the season. As prepare for Christmas 2020, we bring to you the easiest recipe to make butter cookies for the festive season. Christmas 2020 Cookie Recipes: From Pecan Snowflake Cookies to Chocolate Coins, Here’s How to Bake Delicious Sweets & Garnish the Holiday Desserts for the Festival (Watch Videos)

This is a step-by-step guide to make the perfect butter cookies for Christmas. Buttery cookies are a must-have for Christmas around the festive time. And kids love it the most with the cookies being made in different shapes and sizes. Also, if you would be busy around the festive time, you can make and freeze them. Here's a quick recipe to make butter cookies for Christmas. Christmas Traditional Foods: From Stollen to Panettone, 9 Delicacies Around The World That Are Part of the Holiday Feast.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Now, beat butter and sugar until blended and becomes creamy. Also, add egg, vanilla, flour and baking powder to it.

Divide dough into 4 equal pieces and wrap each piece with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm enough to roll, about 1 hour.

With a rolling pin, roll 1 piece of dough 1/8 inch thick. Take 2- to 3-inch assorted cookie cutters and cut dough. Now wrap and refrigerate trimmings.

Place cookies on a large ungreased cookie sheet with equal distance.

Sprinkle cookies with coloured sugar or frost with ornamental frosting after baking.

Bake cookies 10 to 12 minutes, until they turn light brown.

Transfer cookies to wire rack to cool.

When cookies are cool, you can sprinkle coloured sugars before it dries.

Store cookies in a tightly covered container; it can remain unaffected for up to 2 weeks.

Recipe to Make Christmas Butter Cookies at Home:

We hope you have great time baking cookies. Your children are going to love it for sure. Also, you can put them in decorative tins to give away as gifts during the holiday season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).