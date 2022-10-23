Preparations for Diwali have begun in full swing as shops are filled with people queuing to buy new items for their festive day celebrations. Be it clothes or decorations, people have started the shopping spree ahead of the Deepavali festivities. Diwali 2022 falls on October 24, and there's not much time left for the big Diwali party to be organised this year! Everything needs to be pre-planned for Diwali, from deciding on the games to choosing the traditional food items to be prepared. But what's a party without some refreshing drinks? Of course, they have to be non-alcoholic! Chilling coolers must go with the delicious appetisers and savouries prepared on this auspicious day. Several items such as chakli, namkeen, tikkas and vegetable kebabs are prepared for the Diwali parties at home. So, what is left? Decide the refreshments that you will choose to serve your guests this Deepavali. Get them some breezy beverages that can hog all the limelight on that day. Below, take a look at non-alcoholic drinks for Diwali 2022. Watch the recipe videos to get refreshing drink ideas and spice up your Diwali party like never before! Is It Dry Day on 24th October for Diwali 2022 in India? Know if Alcohol Will Be Available for Sale in Bars, Liquor Stores, Hotels and Pubs Across the Country.

Rose Thandai

Diwali is all about colours and flowers! So, why not add the same to get the perfect drink and serve some Rose Thandai to the guests? You will need some dry fruits, milk and rose petals to prepare this classic drink! Diwali 2022 Faral List: Easy and Delicious Recipes of Items From the Maharashtrian Festive Breakfast To Prepare for Deepavali (Watch Videos).

Cucumber Mint Mojito

Give a minty start to your Diwali party by serving some cucumber mint mojito to your relatives. This combination of mint, lime juice, and cucumber can be turned into a unique cooler by adding some sweetened milk.

Lychee Mojito

Who doesn't love lychee? These tiny sweeties can be the charm of your chilling night! Add some perfect amount of tender coconut water to enhance the taste and make it flavourful!

Strawberry Orange Mocktail

The equal measure of sweet and sour can be this mix of drinks that can be the absolute mocktail this festive season. Add some strawberry pieces to let guests cherish the glass of drink with all the sweetness intact.

Watermelon Kiwi Smoothie

Keep it cool for Diwali by combining these two fruits to make a freezy drink for the day. Place some Kiwi pieces on top to add a tint of drama to your festive drink.

Do you feel like having them right now? Don't worry, these non-alcoholic drinks are very easy to prepare once you are in the mood to get all things ready for the Diwali celebration. So, there's nothing that can stop you from preparing these coolers for the Diwali party. Have a blast at this Diwali festival!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).