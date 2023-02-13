Galentine’s Day is observed every year on February 13. This day is celebrated just before Valentine’s Day to celebrate female friendships. Before you celebrate Valentine’s Day with your partner, Galentine’s day allows you to have your girls’ time with your girl gang. Women celebrate this day with their girlfriends by hosting valentine’s dinners. As you celebrate Galentine’s Day 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a list of recipes you can try to have a perfect night with your friends. Twitterati Celebrate This Fun Day Before Valentine's Day and Loving Every Second of It!

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Though chocolate-covered strawberries are a staple food for Valentine’s Day and can also work well for your Galentine’s day guests, these beautiful chocolate-covered strawberries are not just good to taste but are a wonderful presentation too.

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries are amazing as they give you the taste of two desserts in a single treat. With a preparation time of 20 minutes, this is a perfect and cute snack that you can munch on all night.

Pizza Rose

Pizzas are a must at every party. The cheesy crisp texture is loved by almost everyone present in a gathering. Try the pizza Rose which is quite easy to assemble and looks perfect during the ongoing week of love.

Bacon Roses

Who would want to gift roses to friends on Galentine’s Day when you can make them an irresistible dish? Try these delicious bacon Roses to surprise your friends during your Galentine’s dinner.

Red Velvet Heart Pancakes

Make your girl gang feel loved and special by making super easy heart-shaped red velvet pancakes for them on Galentine’s day 2023.

People celebrate Valentine’s Day with great passion all over the day, but why not celebrate an amazing Galentine’s Day with all your girl pals and make some delicious recipes to celebrate a day before Valentine’s Day?

Wishing everyone Happy Galentine’s Day 2023!

