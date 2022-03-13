Holi marks the end of the spring season and the beginning of summers. Holi 2022 would be celebrated on March 19. The preparations for the festivals have already begun and markets are all set with new colours, toys, water balloons, and Holi special food. Beating the heat while playing Holi, people enjoy refreshing drinks like thandai. As you celebrate different drinks on Holi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of 5 drinks that you must try while playing with the colours. How to Make Bhang Drink at Home? Watch Video of Thandai Recipe to Enjoy the Spirit of the Festival of Colours.

Basanti Thandai

This is a special thandai drink that you must try and give a twist to your normal thandai. It has all the beautiful colours of the spring season and is not just a treat to your taste buds but also to your eyes.

Paan Thandai

The flavour of thandai is itself very soothing and adding a twist with the pan flavour will add magic to this drink. You can sprinkle some tutti-fruity, dried cherries, desiccated coconut, etc just before serving so as to play with the flavours of the drink.

Beetroot Kanji

This is a very healthy drink enjoyed by many during the festival. Made with carrots and beetroots, kanji is traditionally used to help in digestion and it also helps in boosting one’s immunity.

Butterfly Pea Mocktail

Butterfly Pea Mocktail is a Holi special lassi made with Persian rose tea and blue tea. If you are bored of having thandai, then you must give it a try to this amazing recipe.

Roohafza Rose Mojito

Roohafza is loved by all during summers. As you welcome summers while celebrating Holi, you must try a twist to the regular roohafsa by following the given recipe.

Enjoy a flavourful and refreshing Holi 2022 with our favourite Holi drinks. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2022 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).