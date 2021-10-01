International Coffee Day is observed on October 1 every year. It was launched by International Coffee Organisation in Milan in the year 2015. The day is observed to promote coffee as a beverage worldwide and to raise awareness about the issues faced by coffee buyers.

Coffee was first found in the ancient coffee forests on the Ethiopian plateau and today is grown worldwide. Today, there are numerous coffee cafes serving hundreds of varieties worldwide. We, at LatestLY, have brought together five types of unique coffees from around the world that you can relish on International Coffee Day 2021. Know Everything About the Healthiest Way to Get Your Dose of Caffeine Daily!

Kaffeost

Kaffeost is a drink in which cheese cubes are released into a cup of coffee. In Finland, the bread cheese slice is served along with the coffee, whereas in Northern Sweden, they put it directly into the coffee which softens and absorbs the coffee but doesn’t melt.

Turk Kahvesi

Turkish coffee is traditionally prepared in a small copper or a brass pot known as ibrik or cezve. This type of coffee with a little spice of cardamom is very popular worldwide.

Ca Phe Da

Ca Phe Da is a popular kind of coffee that holds its trademark in Vietnam. It is every sweet tooth’s delight and is known as Vietnamese egg coffee. It is typically made from egg yolks, sugar, condensed milk and robusta coffee.

Cafezinho

Cafezinho is generally drunk without milk or cream and is brewed through a special cloth flannel filter. Originated from Brazil, it is similar to an espresso but is even stronger.

Irish Coffee

Invented in Ireland by Joseph Sheridan in 1942, Irish coffee is more of a cocktail consisting of hot coffee, Irish whiskey and sugar stirred and topped with cream. The little amount of whiskey in the coffee won’t get you high, but it will surely make your mood right.

Yuanyang

This Malaysian form of coffee is a very powerful drink that contains three parts of black coffee and seven parts of Hong Kong-style milk tea. It can be served hot or cold.

Celebrate International Coffee Day 2021 by trying these special coffee forms or better go out and explore some new ones. Happy International Coffee Day 2021!

