Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival observed mainly in North India. It falls nine days before Diwali and is observed mostly by married women for the healthy and long life of their husbands. On Karwa Chauth, married women eat a heavy nutrition meal before sunrise, which includes dry fruits, fruits, coconut, feni, etc., and begin their Nirjala fast with the sunrise. They stay without food and water for the whole day and eat only after the moonrise. Most women go out for dinner with their husbands while there are many who prefer having a mouth-watering home-cooked meal at night. As you celebrate the fasting festival of Karva Chauth 2022, we at LatestLY have curated recipes of some nutritious and delicious food items to satisfy your hunger pangs after a long day of fasting. Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Thali Items: From Fruits to Kesar Pheni, List of Food Items You Can Eat for Observing the Nirjala Karva Chauth Vrat Properly.

Daal Makhni

Daal Makhni is a favourite dish for many people when it is celebration time. The buttery flavour of black lentils is exactly what one needs after a long day of fasting.

Matar Paneer

A good source of protein is a must to regain energy after the fast. One cannot have any non-vegetarian food on this day. Therefore, Matar Paneer is the best delicious and healthy recipe to help you regain your energy.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta is made in a spicy, creamy gravy and is full of flavour and taste. The mildly textured cashew gravy gives it a unique flavour which adds an amazing taste to this dish.

Jeera Rice

Jeera rice and simple flavoured rice made with cumin seeds are perfect to go with any gravy. Therefore, this will be the best combination with Daal, Matar Paneer and Malai Kofta.

Rice Kheer

No festival is complete without some Meetha and rice kheer is the perfect dish to complete the Shahi meal after the Karwa Chauth fast. Add a good amount of dry fruits not just to make it tastier but also to give you all the nutrients that you missed out on during the day.

After a day’s fasting, everyone craves food, but it is very important to eat the right kind of food and still enjoy the auspicious occasion. Wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

