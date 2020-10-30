Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2020! Celebrated on the day of Sharad Purnima, it is an auspicious day which marks the end of harvest festival. This day is observed in different ways in different ways of the country. Some women keep a special Kojagiri Vrat and perform a puja under the moonlight. Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth is also worshipped on this day. One of the significant traditions of this day is to prepare special rice kheer as prasad. Usually the kheer (sweet pudding) is kept out all night in the moonlight and consumed the next day. It is said to be blessed with nectar or is as good as drinking Amrit. Some people prepare Masala doodh or flavoured milk to drink on this night. If you are looking for an easy recipe to make on this festive day, then we have it here for you with an easy video tutorial as well.

Drinking kheer or Masala milk is said to bring in good luck and prosperity. Usually family members gather together, sit out in the moonlight and enjoy the sweet dishes. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will be marked at home itself. If you want to make nice Masala dudh at home but are not sure how to get the exact flavours, then we give you an easy recipe for the same. You can make this lovely milk and then share photos of it with everyone along with Kojagiri Purnima 2020 Wishes in Marathi and HD Images.

Watch Video of Masala Doodh Recipe for Kojagiri Purnima:

It is said that coolants like milk help in digestion process. The dry fruits and nuts are rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals. So this drink is a powerhouse of nutrients and it is believed that keeping in moonlights adds to the medicinal benefits. So tonight, do make this lovely drink at home. Although there are readymade masala powders available, you can enjoy the process of making it on your own and relish it better. Happy Kojagiri Purnima to everyone!

