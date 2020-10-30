Happy Kojagiri Purnima or Kojagiri Purnimechya Hardik Shubhechha to all the Maharashtrian folks. Today marks the auspicious celebration of Sharad Purnima 2020 or Kojagiri Purnima. This is a harvest festival marked as the end of monsoon season. On this day, people prepare special rice kheer and keep it in moonlight. It is said to be blessed with nectar and holds special significance. People also send special greetings and messages of Happy Kojagiri Purnima to one another. And there is a popular search for Sharad Purnima messages in all languages. If you are specifically looking for Kojagiri Purnimachya Shubhhecha, Happy Kojagiri in Marathi, Kojagiri Puja messages in Marathi, Happy Sharad Purnima greetings and HD images then you have come to the right place. We bring you special collection of Kojagiri WhatsApp Stickers, Kojagiri Purnima GIF Images, Messages, quotes, SMS, Facebook Puja greetings to send everyone.

There are several beliefs about this occasion, one of them being Goddess Lakshmi taking a round around the Earth on this day. Others also consider it as birthday of Goddess of Wealth. So on this day, people offer special prayers and worship Maa Lakshmi seeking prosperity and happiness. Apart from the traditions and rituals, sending out wishes forms an important part of the day. So here, we bring you a collection of special messages in Marathi. Check out our collection of Happy Sharad Purnima 2020 wishes in Marathi, Kojagari Purnima images and HD wallpapers, Kojagiri Purnima Shubhechha greetings. You can use them as SMS for text messages as well.

Kojagiri Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: मंद प्रकाश चंद्राचा

त्यात गोड स्वाद दुधाचा

विश्वास वाढु द्या नात्याचा

त्यात असु दे गोडवा साखरेचा

कोजागिरी पौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Kojagiri Marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Tumhala Sarvanna Kojagiri Purnimechya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Kojagiri Purnima (File Image)

Message Reads: कोजागिरी पौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Kojagiri Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: प्रकाश चंद्राचा

आस्वाद मसाले दुधाचा

आनंदाने साजरा करू

सण कोजागिरी रात्रीचा

कोजागिरी पौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Kojagiri Marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ala Sharad Rutu, Abhalat Chandra Sah Chandana, Masale Dudh Pyayla Hati, Sarikade Aaj Sanacha Anandi Anand. Kojagiri Purnimechya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Kojagiri GIFs

Kojagiri Purnima WhatsApp Stickers

Sharing festival wishes has become a one click thing with feature of WhatsApp stickers. Like most festive events, Kojagiri Purnima will also have a collection of stickers in the Google Play Store. You can visit the application and download Kojagiri Purnima WhatsApp stickers and send them via the messaging app. So for this festive day, we hope our special collection of Marathi wishes and greetings help you to send messages for auspicious Sharad Purnima 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 06:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).