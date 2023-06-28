Monsoon has arrived, and it is time for sprinkling, the green tinge in the foliage, muddy pools, foggy mornings, the sound of pitter-patter on the roof, chilly wind blowing around, and, of course, hot beverages and some mouth-watering snacks.

The aroma of a variety of pakoras, soft-and-spicy vada pav, and the delicious bhel coming from your kitchen while you sit near your window or balcony, getting ready to enjoy the rain! Here's a selection of hot and spicy foods that will make the monsoon even more exciting. Monsoon Diet Tips: From Curd to Pakodas, 5 Foods You Should Not Eat in the Rainy Season.

1. Samosas

Samosa (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Do you enjoy samosas? You'd love them much more during the monsoon. This monsoon snack, with a crunchy outside layer and a soft-and-spicy filling inside, is all you need to satisfy your demands for a fantastic fried snack.

2. Fritters or Pakoras

Fritters or Pakoras (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Ask around, and you'll discover that pakoras or fritters are the most popular rainy-day snack. Pakoras are a plump, soft, crunchy, and crispy snack that is well worth skipping dinner for. They may be cooked with almost any vegetable, including spinach, banana, potato, onion, or even zucchini

3. Aloo Tikkis

Aloo Tikkis (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Although not limited to the rainy season, aloo tikkis make an excellent rainy-day snack. Crispy, oily and flavorful, aloo tikki is a street-style food that we can't get enough of. The best part is that you may prepare this dish in a variety of ways. Kurkure aloo tikki, dal aloo tikki, chole aloo tikki, and many more are examples. Maggi and Monsoon: 5 Easy Maggi Recipes to Try and Please Your Monsoon Cravings (Watch Videos).

4. Bread Pakora

Bread Pakora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A spicy mashed potato filling wrapped in bread pieces and deep-fried until crisp and golden. This recipe will be a divine experience that you will not want to miss! Pair it with green and red chutney, and enjoy! The whole bread pakora recipe may be found here.

4. Bonda

Bonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The round ball of indulgence known as 'Bonda' comes next. In this recipe, cooked potatoes are mixed with salt, chilies, coriander leaves, and lemon juice before being deep-fried till golden. With a zesty green chutney on the side. The whole bonda recipe can be found here.

5. Kachoris

Kachoris (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kachoris are a Rajasthani delicacy that is both satisfying and scrumptious! The true flavour of kachori is found in the chutneys that accompany it, and it tastes best when served hot. Make some green chutney and tamarind chutney for a delicious evening snack.