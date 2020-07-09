Chai and Pakoda have always been synonym to monsoon snacks. Whenever the season kicks in, we run to our kitchen to treat our taste buds with the delicious snack and hot beverage. But there can be more to it. Maggi—the most loved food item in every household can even please your monsoon cravings. Yes, aside from easy to make the recipe, Maggi is an ingredient with which a lot of cooking experimenting can be done, and monsoon is the perfect time to do so. As Monsoon 2020 kicked in, in this article, we bring you quick and easy recipes to try and enjoy this rainy season. From cheesy Maggi pakoda to hot soupy noodles to slurp, here are five easy methods to cook some delicious recipes for your happy tummy. In addition to the ingredients and methods, we have also attached quick videos for more details. Chai and Pakoras in the Rains: Why You Should Snack on These Monsoon Favourites.

1. Cheesy Maggi Pakoda

Cheesy Maggi pakora is the perfect snack to spice up your mundane Maggi recipe this monsoon season. This easy-to-make recipe will bring a burst for cheesy flavours in your mouth and leave your heart-melting. Now make cheesy Maggi pakoda, you will need Maggi noodles (of course), corn flor, cheese cubes, mixed herbs, capsicum, vegetable oil and salt and chilli flakes for taste.

2. Maggi Noodles Tikki or Cutlet

Did you know that you also make noodles cutlet recipe? It is another easy and tasty recipe to make, and enjoy during the monsoon season. What are ingredients to make Maggi noodles cutlet? Boiled carrot, green peas and potatoes, onions, ginger and garlic paste, one packet of Maggi noodles, vegetable oil and salt and black pepper for taste. Mumbai Monsoon in Pics & Videos: 'Pakode,' 'Bhutta,' and Beautiful Rainfall View From Home, Mumbaikars Are Enjoying the Magic of Rain!

3. Maggi Soupy Noodles

You really do not have to be a master chef to make this recipe. It is so easy and with the rightful ingredients, slurping soupy noodles is just a comfort food during the rainy season. To make the recipe, you need some vegetables, tomato ketchup, a packet of Maggi noodles, salt and black pepper as per your taste.

4. Maggi Kebabs

Yes, you can also treat your taste buds with this unique snack made out of Maggi. The ingredients are quite similar to that of Maggi cutlet, but the method is slightly different. Sprinkle the Maggi noodles kebabs with chat masala and magi tastemaker and serve with yoghurt or tomato.

5. Maggi Spring Rolls

Craving for spring rolls? Maggi spring rolls are great for another cheat meal during monsoon. To make the recipe, all you need is Maggi noodles, boiled potato, cabbage, capsicum, carrot, onions, boiled green peas, ginger garlic paste, some chilli powder corn flour, oats flour, mil, vegetable oil and salt for taste.

Now that you know these variant recipes to make out of Maggi, we hope this year’s monsoon will bring more joy to you. As we are confined indoors, significantly, it is also a perfect time to channel our cooking skills and enjoy the monsoon season at home.

