Taco Bell Shut Down in Pennsylvania College Avenue Has Students Doing Candlelit Vigil to Mourn (Watch Video)

Pennsylvania Students Lit Candles Mourning Shut Down of Taco Bell (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Pxfuel)

If you think your Taco Bell obsession is serious, you might want to give it a re-thought. Your love for Taco Bell cannot be as much as these Pennsylvania students. The downtown State College Taco Bell unexpectedly closed down, and students are not happy about it. Mourning the shutdown of their favourite place, many teenagers have gathered at the location doing a candlelit vigil in memory of what once was the most happening place. The video shows students assembled outside the closed Taco Bell restaurant on March 1, 2020, signing songs and lit candles, offering flowers honouring many memories they had with the fast food. Taco Bell Worker in Florida Fired After Refusing to Serve an English-Speaking Customer.

The event organisers reported that, “Taco Bell can never be replaced.” The restaurant shut the shop last week after servicing State College students’ late-night and budget-friendly cravings for the past nine years. People left flowers and candles on the ground outside the restaurant located on East College Avenue during the ceremony. Taco Bell was a centrepiece of their college experience where many memorable nights ended with only a few dollars in their pockets and the crunch wrap supreme in hand. A good amount of people turned up holding candles, honouring those memories.

Watch Video:

Penn State students are holding a candlelight vigil for their local Taco Bell that is closing down. Some things are bigger than sports pic.twitter.com/vsF9yZnVZj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 2, 2020

It is also notable that students even created an online petition on Change.org to save the location. Unfortunately, the restaurant closed down last week. While students were mourning Taco Bell’s shut down, social media users found it quite absurd seeing people doing a candlelit vigil.

Now this is a tragedy https://t.co/NBYxQ41MH3 — The Kopite (@GuruKopite) March 2, 2020

no one got hurt , I looked into it - apparently they just really loved that Taco Bell or at least did it for the memes https://t.co/EE2sVVTVWQ — 🐛🐿🐺🛡 Fozzer Undertale 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ #NEVERAGAIN (@HallionI) March 2, 2020

Taco Bell is extremely popular, especially among students. It is affordable, offers Doritos taco shells, and they even serve breakfast. All of them are absolutely filling and pocket-friendly. The love for Taco Bell undoubtedly is real, and Penn students mourning shows the increasing craze for the fast food.