Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramadan is the 9th Islamic month where Muslims fast for 29 or 30 days depending upon the moon sighting. This holy month comes after the month of Shaban. After the completion of 30 days of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid which is the first day of the Islamic month Shawwal. The observation of Ramazan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Ramadan this year will begin on April 13 or April 14 depending upon the moon sighting. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for Iftar recipes, which consist of chicken crispy, chana masala, and many more.

Muslims break the fast with Iftar in the evening at the time of sunset. While before beginning the fast in the morning, they have a meal which is known as Sehr. During the month of Ramadhan, at the time of fasting, Muslims refrain not only from food and drink, but also tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behaviour. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, traveling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating. It is believed that the spiritual reward of fasting is believed to be multiplied during Ramadan. In a Muslim family, different types of delicacies are prepared for Iftar every day.

Five Recipes For Iftar

1. Chicken Crispy

2. Chicken Russian Kebab

3. Mutton Kheema Samosa

4. Chana Masala

5. Shahi Tukda

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ramzan celebrations will be restricted to indoors. You can prepare the above-mentioned recipes for your family for Iftar and enjoy this holy month at home. We wish you all a very Happy Ramadan 2021 in advance.

