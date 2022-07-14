New Delhi, July 14: The Hindu calendar’s fifth month, Shravan, also known as Sawan or Shravan Maas, often falls between July and August according to the Gregorian calendar. It is said that anyone who maintains a fast on a Monday during this month will have all of his wishes granted by Lord Shiva.

This year, Sawan begins on July 14 and ends on August 12 with Shravan Purnima. Here is a list of foods that you must avoid while fasting during this holy month.

1. Liquor

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Drinking alcohol during the Sawan month is viewed as sinful. It is believed that this is due to the negative energy that alcohol introduces into the body and psyche. Therefore, it is advised to refrain from drinking alcohol throughout the month.

2. Onion and Garlic

Onion and Garlic (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

In addition to other vegetables, onion and garlic should be avoided if you want to have a satvik dinner. These two vegetables must be avoided at all cost since they are regarded as hot or tamasic.

3. Non-Vegetarian Food Items

Chicken Wings (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eating non-vegetarian foods including meat, chicken, eggs, and fish during the Sawan month is also not advised. This is due to the fact that eating non-vegetarian food implies the death and subsequent consumption of living things.

4. Brinjal

Brinjal Plantation

Brinjal is not regarded as a pure item in the Hindu scriptures. When it comes to religious and spiritual occasions, it is seen as unlucky. Therefore, one should refrain from eating brinjals throughout the Sawan month.

5. Spices

Herbs and Spices (Photo Credits: Flickr)

During Shravan, red chilli powder, coriander powder, table salt, and all other spices besides senda namak should be avoided. A diet that works best for your Somwar vrat must be followed.