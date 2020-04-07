Traditional Passover 2020 Recipes: Healthy and Delectable Dishes You Have to Try This Pesach

Food (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Jewish families all over the globe relish their sacred meal, the Passover seder. Since the typical recipes are quite over the top in terms of unhealthy ingredients and calories, we bring you healthy recipes that won't have you miss out on your traditional flavours. And the best part? All of these recipes are easy-to-make, and so the beginner chef can also enjoy some time in the kitchen. Make a note of the ingredients and try them out!

Sweet Potato Salad

The spicy sweet potato salad is a go-to side dish for any Jewish holiday. It is healthy and light and can be a great addition to any traditional Passover plate.

Preheat the oven to 400˚F. Peel and cut the sweet potatoes into bite-size pieces. Put them on a baking sheet, drizzle with two tablespoons oil, and toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roast for 30 minutes until they are crisp and brown. For the dressing, add tablespoons oil along with the vinegar, bell pepper, and cumin in a blender. Puree until smooth. Now toss the potatoes with scallion, mint, chiles, and raisins. Add half cup of the dressing and toss to coat.

Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

A big plate of quinoa-stuffed bell peppers can be a healthy appetiser.

Preheat oven to 350˚F and line a baking dish with aluminium foil. Mix quinoa and water in a saucepan. Simmer until quinoa is tender and liquid is fully absorbed. Heat olive oil in a pan and cook onion and garlic until fragrant and slightly translucent. Add zucchini, eggplant, and tomato and toss until slightly tender. Stir tomato sauce into vegetable mixture and cook for ten more minutes. Stir quinoa into vegetable mixture and season with salt and pepper. Fill bell peppers with the mixture and place them in the baking dish. Bake for about 18 minutes. Sprinkle the peppers with mozzarella cheese and bake for five more minutes.

Creamy Cauliflower Bisque

This cauliflower soup is incredibly creamy, rich and comforting, making it an ideal addition to your Passover meal. Chicken Soup Health Benefits: A Bowl of Soup Froth Has Many Medicinal Wonders.

Heat oil in a pot, and sauté the cauliflower, leeks, rosemary, parsnips, garlic and thyme until the cauliflower is slightly browned. Add vegetable stock and coconut milk and let it simmer for 30 minutes. Then season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Now blend the mixture until smooth. Garnish it with your choice of herbs.

You can also go over the traditional Passover brisket and try something like a chicken stew that brings tons of nutrient-packed veggies and fragrant herbs to your plate.