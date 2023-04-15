Vishu, or the Malayalam New Year, is the first day of the Medam month of the Malayalam calendar. This year it will be observed on Saturday, April 15. Vishu is a traditional festival celebrated in Kerala. It is an occasion for many people to spend quality time with friends and family and enjoy delicious food. It gives an opportunity to all the foodies to try and experiment a bit with the easy-to-make traditional dishes and create something dishes for their near and dear ones. As you celebrate Vishu 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a list of food items you can prepare on this day to impress your loved ones with your cooking skills. List of Dishes and Items That Make Kerala New Year Feast a Memorable Affair!

Kasuvandi Thoran

It is a unique yet fantastic side dish you must try on Vishu 2023. Made with raw cashews, this recipe will surely win hearts at your get-together at the festival.

Kani Ada

Kani Ada is made using rice, banana, grated coconut and cardamom. It is a sweet dish that adds sweetness to the festival as you spend the day in a joyful mood with your near and dear ones.

Idichakka Thoran

This dish is made using tender jackfruit. Made with unique Indian spices, Idichakka Thoran is one of the famous traditional recipes made in Kerala on the Malayalam New Year.

Vishu Kanji

Vishu Kanji is served for breakfast on Vishu. In some parts of Central Kerala, it is also known as Vishu Katta. It tastes best with steamed jackfruit.

Chakka Pradhaman

Chakka Pradhaman is a payasam kheer prepared with ripe, juicy jackfruit pieces or with jackfruit preserve or paste. It is slow-cooked with jaggery and coconut and is one of the best dishes to end the festive day.

The best thing about traditional festivals is the food. These dishes are made rarely but have an ultimate taste that is loved and enjoyed on the festival day.

Wishing everyone Happy Vishu 2023!

