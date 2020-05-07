Want to Relish Home-Grown Food? From Hot Pepper to Lemongrass, These Edible Garden Plants Will Flavour Up Your Kitchen!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Many of us have taken up the new fun, relaxing hobby, gardening. Surrounding yourself with greenery can not only reduce stress, but there is something so satisfying about whipping up the salad from home-grown herbs and greens. Plus, the plants look gorgeous on your backyard. While you may start with fruits and vegetables, successful gardening is also a lot about variety. Have you thought about edible flowers and plants? These edible plants can double up for beauty as well as food.

Hot Peppers

Want to add a little spice to your garden? Go for the hot peppers. They not only have a great flavour, but they can add a nice texture to your garden. How to Grow Lemon From Seed at Home? Step-By-Step Home Gardening Tips to Grow Citrus Plant Indoors.

Cherry Tomatoes

Did you know that the leaves of cherry tomato plants are incredibly flavourful? They can take your favourite meal like your pasta to a whole new level much like the cherry tomatoes itself.

Basil

A lot of us already have the holy Indian basil at home, and we already know how flavourful it tastes in everything from tea to the curries. From the leaves to the seed, the holy basil can be a tonic for the body and mind.

Lemongrass

Add a fresh lemony taste to your beverage and food with lemongrass. The aromatic plant can be a perfect ingredient for Thai cooking as well as an excellent bug repellent. How to Grow Vegetables at Home in Quarantine? From Mint to Spinach, 5 Veggies And Herbs You Can Grow Easily During Lockdown (Watch Videos).

Sunflower

If you did not know it already, sunflowers are edible. Pluck them and toss them into your salad for a slightly nutty flavour that. When adding sunflower petals to your food, leave them raw, so they do not lose the flavour and texture.

Strawberries

If you mix and into the soil, you will see your strawberries grow in a matter of days. You can brew the strawberry leaves in your tea to reap their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. 5 Beautiful Flowers That You Can Eat for Numerous Health Benefits.

To add more flavour to your kitchen, grow the spice herb collection of cilantro, chives, and oregano in your kitchen garden. Your garden would now be complete!