In a little under half a decade, the Canadian-based Anchor and Journalist Darriel Roy transitioned from Miss Ontario to a promised person-of-interest interviewer. Her self-titled broadcast, The Darriel Roy Show, has been described to inspire many people through her personal conversations with various household names.

Darriel's most received talk to date published online was in 2019 with Indian-Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The interview accumulated well over 6k views on IGTV and 4k views on Youtube.

Darriel has since used her growing hype to spotlight rising stars in recent interviews with Netflix Actress, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan; Actor, Jacob Hopkins; Music Artist, Azazus; Disney Actor, Faly Rakotohavana and many more.

Gaining an educated knowledge in the world of journalism from Seneca College and Sheridan College Trafalgar Road Campus, Darriel Roy set out on her journey to become a popular host. During Winter of 2020, Darriel Roy announced in an Instagram post, "55.9 million viewers will now be watching The Darriel Roy Show...". This is believed to be the start of her professional career as the host of her self-titled gig.

She achieved partnerships with AOL, Verizen, and TAG TV. Which has displayed her show to an audience of over 63.9 million viewers. During her mentioned partnerships, Darriel has landed interviews with big name celebrities such as: Music Group, Black Eyed Peas; Singer, Sean Paul; Rapper, Lil Jon; Rapper, Snoop Dogg and more.

Anyone can learn what's new in the journey of Darriel Roy by visiting her Instagram account : Officialdarriel. As the Journalist industry continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Darriel Roy will be there, leading the charge.

