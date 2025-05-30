Are beauty pageants no longer what they used to be? Behind all the glitz and glamour in the front, it seems a lot of bad living conditions exist in the backend. The latest controversy involving a beauty pageant, Miss Grand International, points a finger towards that. In October 2024, Rachel Gupta made history by winning the Miss Grand International 2024 title. Now, just over six months later, she is regretting her decision to participate in the pageant. In a video posted on May 29 on YouTube titled The Truth about Miss Grand International - My Story, Rachel Gupta has talked about an extreme life she had to endure in a place in Thailand that she was posted in as the winner.

Before she shared the almost 1-hour video, she posted a statement on Instagram. “To all my supporters around the world: I’m truly sorry if this news has disappointed you. Please know this wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one for me. The truth will come out very soon. I love you all more than words can express. Thank you for standing by me.” The Miss Grand International (MGI) Organization also shared a statement about Rachel Gupta’s “termination”. The next day, Rachel Gupta revealed everything she went through in the now viral video, in which she alleged mistreatment by the pageant organisers/owners. Check the posts below.

Miss Grand International Statement on Rachel Gupta’s Termination

At the same time as her first statement, the Miss Grand International organisation released a statement announcing the termination of Rachel Gupta from her position. The statement read: “Official Announcement The Miss Grand International Organization hereby announces the termination of Miss Rachel Gupta’s title as Miss Grand International 2024, effective immediately. This decision follows her failure to fulfill her assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organization, and her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala. As a result, the organization has resolved to revoke her title with immediate effect. Miss Rachel Gupta is no longer authorized to use the title or wear the crown associated with Miss Grand International 2024. We request that the crown be returned to the MGI Head Office within 30 days from the date of this notice.”

“Being crowned was one of the most cherished dreams of my life, but the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence,” Rachel said in her statement. In the 56-minute video, Rachel Gupta claimed that she was kept in a tiny room in Thailand, and later moved to a house 1.5 hours away from the city. Moreover, she was not provided with food, not even fruits, and asked to maintain her figure without gym facilities and a proper diet. She said that she ordered in food and that it sometimes didn’t reach because the place was so far for delivery. Breaking down in tears, Rachel Gupta revealed more horrific details of life as a ‘beauty queen’.

In the video, the 21-year-old elaborated on more shocking details. She alleged, “They don't care if I live or die. As long as I'm there to smile at their events, as long as I keep my body super skinny, the way they like, they don't care if I live or die. They just want me to be there, to go on TikTok Live and make money for them and show up at their events. That's it, that's all they want from me... I realised they would never, never support me, and I was completely on my own... they made us sell. You guys know they made us sell these cheap, tacky products on TikTok like we were salesgirls. You've crowned queens, girls who have careers in our country, we do things, we're well respected, and they're making us sell cheap products on TikTok because it makes them money and you can't say no.”

Rachel Gupta also wrote a heartfelt YouTube caption alongside her video. “It's taken a lot of courage to speak so openly and honestly, but I truly hope this helps girls who share the dream I once had. While my story may polarize you, I urge you to keep the focus on the issues that matter. I have screenshots and receipts for everything, but am not willing to stoop to that level. People who believe me will do so regardless of proof. It is not easy to give back what you fought so hard to achieve but my decision to step down is based on integrity and self-respect. Thank you for listening to me and supporting me,” she said.

This brings us to the question: Did Rachel Gupta give up her title or was she unceremoniously removed?

The Miss Grand International controversy just a few days after Miss England Milla Magee quit Miss World 2025, being held in Telangana, India, alleging exploitation. However, the Miss World Organisation said that Milla Magee left the competition with full support and changed her statements later. Miss England Milla Magee Quits Miss World 2025 in India, Claims She Was Made To Feel Like a ‘Prostitute’ and Treated Like a ‘Performing Monkey’.

The reasons for the exit of these beauty queens could be anything, but it is sure that these girls will no longer let the world take them for granted.

