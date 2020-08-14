Enter Beauty Queen to CEO of Hotmess and Founder of Farmulosity, Tiffany Konecko, who went through postpartum depression and had trouble transitioning from the corporate world to becoming a mom. Unveiling the "behind the scenes" of being a beauty queen to becoming a "hot mess" mom, the former Mrs. Wisconsin covers topics ranging from the dark side of pageants to postpartum melancholy to curvy models; a platform that provides a space for women to have those tough conversations. After years of trying to live a picture perfect life people pleasing, Tiffany took the plunge sharing her truths by turning to humor, with a dose of mom life reality, and empowering women to be authentic and overcome pressure to conform.

Having broken free of judgments, Tiffany has embraced her HOTmess mom life. Seeing influencers with large followings on Instagram being “perfect” is what inspired her to do the exact opposite and launch Farmulosity to be a genuine source for moms and women. Her mantra: I don’t need to change who I am, what I have or try and be something I am not in order to make a difference and inspire those around me.

Tiffany made it as far as to compete in the worldwide Mrs. America and says, "This system was all about being young, thin and tall. Anything less than that would not win you the title. I competed for this title when my son was just 2 years old. The only thing going for me was that I was tall, so I went on a crazy carb cycling diet to get thin. I remember being so thin that people were worried and I remember thinking they were crazy. Looking back at pictures, I was painfully thin for my height, I was the crazy one. I won the title because I knew exactly what they were looking for, I achieved it."

www.farmulosity.com

https://www.instagram.com/farmulosity/

More about FARMULOSITY

The name comes from “Farm” because farmhouse style is Tiffany's favorite way to decorate her house-- cozy and approachable. The “ulosity” refers to fabulosity, the art of being the fabulous that is YOU. Tiffany is all about creating trends, not following them. She believes in bringing a fresh perspective, something that is new, and not necessarily considered popular.

Find her latest collaboration with Walmart here: https://www.walmart.com/cp/tiffany-of-farmulosity-stylish-farmhouse-kids-room/2465807 curating a kids play room collection with them.

https://www.walmart.com/browse/farmulosity-kids/c2hlbGZfaWQ6MTI4Nzc5MQieie

Her blog was nominated for Best Interior Lifestyle Blog by Amara. https://www.farmulosity.com/blog/best-interior-lifestyle-blog-amara-awards

More about Tiffany

Tiffany is a small town girl, born and raised in Wisconsin and the first in her family to graduate from college. She attended Marquette University where she majored in Broadcast Journalism and worked in the newsroom, but ended up in sales and marketing. Tiffany met her hubby accidentally after a minor car accident-- he was the one that repaired her car. After their second child was born, Tiffany founded Farmulosity. It was quite the change going from the corporate world to full-time momming, and started suffering from postpartum depression. Tiffany started snapping random pictures of her life and shared her passion for family, home décor, fashion, and vintage thrifting, all while being able to stay at home and build a community via Instagram.