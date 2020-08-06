Amidst massive layoffs globally, Khanna Gems Group (the Group behind Gem Selections) recruited 25 people in the past one month taking the employees count at their Gem Selections Corporate Head Office in Aerocity, New Delhi to 103 employees.

The job profile of the employees recruited are Customer Finance Executives (for Gem Selections’ Gemstones on EMI offer), customer support representatives & photographers. The Group is investing heavily to increase their brand “Gem Selections” online & offline footprint. The business model of Gem Selections is one of the few businesses which are actually Covid- free, i.e., their business is not impacted by Covid-19 pandemic and the business is booming right now. Gem Selections is scaling their operations very aggressively and their total employees count may rise to 500 by 2021.

Gem Selections is a wholly owned subsidiary of Khanna Gems Group. The group is a well diversified group with investments in diverse sectors like Gems & Jewellery, Handicrafts, Perfumes, Bullion & E-commerce portals. The group is focusing majorly on its “Gem Selections” brand and plans to make it a Rs. 1,000 Crore brand by 2025.