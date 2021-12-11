2021 finally comes to an end! It’s time for some new beginnings with the beginning of New Year 2022. At this time of the year, people make many new year resolutions in view of a better tomorrow physically, mentally and financially.

But it’s time that we think of adopting a better lifestyle as we enter into the New Year with good health. We, at LatestLY, have made a list of lifestyle changes that you must adopt for a healthy and happy life. Realistic New Year Resolutions for 2022 You Can Actually Accomplish in the Coming Year.

Meditate

The COVID-19 pandemic has already stressed many with not only its scare but also with the work from home scenario. To release the stress caused, it is very important to relax and meditate for at least 15-20 minutes daily.

Outdoor Workout

Many people are still not confident about hitting the gym for their fitness routine. But they should not let their health take a toll because of it. Go to a park and work out alone as much as you can on a regular basis.

Wash Your Hands

We all have got addicted to sanitising our hands every now and then. Though it’s a good habit, why put so many chemicals on our skin? It's better to opt for washing your hands whenever required instead of spraying sanitizers every now and then.

Family Time

The work-from-home scenario has led to extended work hours for many. Starting at 10 am in the morning, they finally wind up the work at 10 pm, due to which they don’t have any family time. It’s very important to select an hour from the daily schedule for the family from the busy schedule.

Be Active

The work-from-home life is just about sitting at one place and working for long hours. This lifestyle is not at all good for humans. Therefore, try to be active and walk for a minute or two after every one hour. This will keep you mentally fresh as well.

It’s time we change our lifestyles to a better one with the coming year so that we promise ourselves good health in the future. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2022!

