While people focus on weight loss, bother about physical appearance, skin and hair health, the teeth remain ignored. A good set of teeth helps you get that million-dollar smile. In order to maintain good oral health, it is necessary to eat healthy foods and avoid excessive intake of starchy or sugary foods such as candy or soda which feed bacteria in the teeth and led to tooth decay. Let's take a look at five foods that you should eat for good dental health. Teeth Staining: Avoid These 7 Foods That Discolour Your Pearly Whites.

When sugars or starches in your mouth come in contact with plaque, acids are formed. These acids can attack your teeth for 20 minutes or longer after you finish eating. The bacteria in plaque also triggers an inflammatory response which leads to the breakdown of the gums, bone, and, thereby, weaken the structures of your teeth. What Are Cavities? Tips and Tricks to Prevent Your Teeth from Dental Caries.

Five Foods For Dental Health

1. Apple

It is said that 'An apple a day can keep the doctor away'. However, it can even prevent you from visiting the dentist. Fibre-rich fruits like apple can help keep your teeth and gums clean, says the American Dental Association (ADA). Also, apple can help clean the tartar and plaque from the teeth.

2. Cheese

A study published in the journal of the American Academy of General Dentistry stated that eating cheese raised the pH in the mouth and lowered the risk of tooth decay. Cheese also contains calcium and protein, which strengthen the tooth enamel.

3. Almonds

Almonds are good for teeth health as they are a good source of calcium and protein while being low in sugar. Have a handful of almonds in between meals as snacks for great teeth and a healthy body.

4. Leafy Green Vegetables

Spinach is rich in vitamin A, Vitamin B2 and vitamin B12, which help in the development of gum and teeth. Spinach is also rich in iron which helps in increasing the haemoglobin level.

5. Yoghurt

Yoghurts are probiotic foods which feed the good bacteria that crowd out bacteria that cause cavities. Also, they are high in calcium and protein which improve the strength of the teeth.

Apart from including above-mentioned foods in your diet, make sure you brush your teeth twice in a day. No matter how tired you are, you should always brush your teeth and go to bed. Also, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day for good oral health.

