World Oral Health Day 2020: What Are Cavities? Tips and Tricks to Prevent Your Teeth from Dental Caries (Photo credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Cavities, also known as dental caries may be thought of as a childhood problem but it is, in fact, it is a health problem that affects anyone who has teeth. Every year, World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is celebrated all around the world on March 20. Started by FDI World Dental Federation, WOHD is observed to spread awareness about cavities and its effects on overall health. It is important that good oral hygiene practices are practised by both adults and children. World Oral Health Day 2020: Date, Theme, Significance of the Day Dedicated to Spread Awareness About Oral Health.

The day demonstrates the importance of overall well-being and maintenance of overall health. The idea is to bring together general people, oral health professionals, and policymakers to come up with better solutions to combat oral health problems. However, it is imperative to understand what exactly cavities, the most common dental health problem) are. Let's discuss.

What Are Cavities?

We have all seen how teeth damaged by cavities look like. In common terms they're usually brown-black degradation in the teeth. Cavities are basically permanent damage/decay on the hard surface of your teeth. They create holes or flattened degraded surfaces on the teeth that sometimes aren't eve clearly visible. Cavities are also called caries and are often caused by eating sugary food and drinks, eating all the time and not flossing, and not maintaining proper oral hygiene. Cavities are extremely common and can be contacted by anyone right from kids to adults. However, it is very common in children with milk teeth.

Quick treatment is essential. If left untreated they can cause infection and get deep into your mouth. If you are worried about cavities, here are a few things you can do from your end to fight cavities:

Brush your teeth twice a day.

Use fluoride toothpaste and clean your teeth after eating or drinking anything.

Rinse your mouth at regular intervals

Visit your dentist timely

Dental sealants can help

Avoid eating frequently

You can consider fluoride treatments, consult with your dentist.

According to dentists, regular check-ups and flossing habits are considered the best protection against cavities and tooth decay. This World Oral Health Day, let's make sure to draw more attention towards oral health that will, in turn, help us enjoy our lives to the fullest.