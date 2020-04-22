Canadian Woman's Breast Implants Deflect a Bullet, Silicone Boob Implant Saves Her Life From Close-Range Gunshot Wound

Breast implants save bullet wound | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A woman got really lucky because of her breast implants, which saved her life. A 30-year-old woman from Canada survived a close-range bullet shot because of the silicone breast implant which deflected it away. In a case study published in the SAGE medical journal last week, doctors have written about first such recorded instance of silicone implant deflecting trajectory. The incident took place in 2018 in Toronto and the breast implant deflected the bullet from reaching the vital organ, heart. Swedish Woman's Breast Implants Fall off Her Chest After a Botched-Up Boob Job from a Celebrity-Endorsed Clinic in Turkey.

The case is one of the handful of instances recorded in medical journals where the breast implant saved a person's life and also the first one when such an implant had changed the trajectory of a bullet. The exact details of the shooting are not yet known. Giancarlo McEvenue, the co-author of the study and surgeons treating her told CNN, "The bullet wound entry was on the left breast, but the rib fracture was on the right side. The bullet entered the skin on the left side first, and then ricocheted across her sternum into the right breast and broke her rib on the right side." Because of the gunshot, the woman suffered broken ribs and broken implants but otherwise, she was fine.

The surgeon said the trauma team at the local emergency department was shocked at how comfortably she spoke after being shot in the chest. On studying further, the medics found that the bullet had passed from the left breast to the right thoracic wall below the right breast. "On the left-hand side is the heart and lungs — if the bullet would have gone into the chest, she would have had a much more serious, possibly life-threatening injury," McEvenue added. Breasts On Head? Botched Transgender Patient Demands Breast Implants on Head BUT the Procedure Could Kill Her.

As per reports, the shooter has not yet been identified and the firearm was also never recovered. The doctors treated the wound by removing the implants, irrigating the wound and gave a course of antibiotics.