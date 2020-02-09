Chocolate Day 2020 Special: From Healthy Heart to Cholesterol Control, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Chocolates

Chocolate (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Chocolate Day is celebrated on the third day of Valentine Week, which is February 9. The month of February is the most loved season for couples as they have tons of reasons to celebrate love and romance. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14, but seven days prior to that, days like Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and likewise are celebrated to set the perfect tone for the most important day for couples. With Chocolate Day taking place, let us explore some health benefits of chocolate that will give you reasons to celebrate the sweet day minus guilt. Chocolate Day 2020 Gifts: Ditch Sweets! Quirky Gift Ideas for You Partner to Celebrate Valentine's Week.

Everyone loves to gift and be gifted chocolate. The taste of cocoa is unique and it indeed refreshes one soul. People stay away from it mainly because of weight gain fear, however, not all chocolates are bad for health. The amount of refined sugar and artificial sweetener added in a chocolate bar define its nutritional value. Dark chocolates can in fact prove to be beneficial for the health and couples who are health-conscious should consider giving it t their partner on Chocolate Day 2020. Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online: Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day, Check Calendar With Full Dates to Celebrate the Festival of Love.

Health Benefits of Chocolate

1. Healthy Heart - The presence of flavonoids in chocolate can help veins and arteries to stay supple. This, in turn, can reduce chances of stroke and heart attack.

2. Avoid Sunburn- The high flavanol content in chocolate makes the body capable to withstand double the amount of UV light on skins without burning.

3. Improves Memory- The high percentage of cocoa flavanol is associated with improvement in cognitive function.

4. Makes You Feel Happy - Chocolates suppress depression and brings a smile on the face, this is the reason why it is celebrated on all occasions to celebrate happiness. The cocoa polyphenols in chocolate have an effect on a person's mood, which leads to calmness and positive mind.

5. Reduce Cholesterol Level - Dark chocolate helps in reducing bad 'LDL' cholesterol and increasing good 'HDL' cholesterol. This leads to a healthy body and can also aid in weight loss.

Now, make sure that you gift your partner a box of healthy chocolate, rich in pure cocoa with very less amount of refined sugar, saturated fat and of course no preservative. At the end of the day, be it any occasion, you should always be concerned about your partner's health, therefore the gift should be healthy. Our intention is to make you realize that Chocolate Day 2020 can be celebrated in a healthy way with your girlfriend or boyfriend.