Coronavirus Outbreak: Wet Hands Can Be a Carrier of Germs, Here's the Cleanest Way to Dry Your Hands after Washing to Prevent COVID-19

Drying hands (Photo credits: Publicdomainfiles)

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb around the world, people are leaving no stone unturned to avoid germs and protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. While washing your hands with soap and water for about 20 seconds is the best way to prevent the spread of germs, drying the hands after washing also has a huge role to play in keeping you germ-free. Drying your hands is too often overlooked; here's why you cannot miss this vital hygiene step.

The Importance of Drying Hands Properly

According to a study published in the Journal of Infection Prevention, failing to dry hands after washing can increase the chances of cross-infection and environmental contamination. The bacteria cling to the moisture in your hands and transmission of germs is more likely to happen between wet skin than dry.

Besides, over-washing your hands and not drying it properly, can strip the natural oils from your skin and make it dry and chapped. The open surface can, in turn, can put you at higher risk of infection.

The Right Way to Dry Hands

The very act of drying hands can be rife with the possibilities of re-contaminating of hands. Once you wash your hands, wipe it thoroughly with a paper towel or a clean cloth. Try and avoid the hand dryers as they can blow germs around on your hands and into the air where you breathe them in. Air dryers are best avoided, especially in settings like hospitals and clinics. If using a hand dryer is your only option, it can be better to dry your hands rather than leaving them moist.

In fact, drying your hands with cloth and paper towels can kill even more germs than washing alone. Keep a few clean tissues in your pocket for the times the paper towel is unavailable.