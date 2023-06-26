Deafblind Awareness Week is observed every year, the last week in June, to raise awareness of people with multi-sensory impairment or deafblindness. This week is observed annually in honour of Helen Keller, a deafblind activist and writer who advocated for disability right. This year, Deafblind Awareness Week will be observed from June 26 – July 2, 2023. Keller’s birthday falls on June 27. She developed sight and hearing loss after an illness at 19 months. The day highlights the need to empathize with those who are deafblind and celebrate their achievements. Deafblindness has both sight and hearing loss that affect your everyday life. Some are born deafblind, which is called ‘congenital deafblindness’, while others become deafblind later in life, which is known as ‘acquired deafblindness’. MP: Specially-abled Indore Girl Passes High School Exams with Flying Colours.

Deafblind Awareness Week 2023 Dates

Deafblind Awareness Week 2023 will be observed from June 26 – July 2, 2023.

Deafblind Awareness Week History

Deafblind Awareness Week was established in 1984 with the aim of calling attention to the achievements and needs of individuals who are deafblind. Deafblindness is the condition of little or no useful hearing and little or no useful sight. The week is a perfect opportunity to help someone who is affected by the condition and make their life a little easier in some way. The Deafblind Awareness Week calls for collective efforts to work for people with deafblindness and promote literacy for children with combined vision and hearing loss.

Deafblind Awareness Week Significance

Deafblind Awareness Week is a perfect opportunity to show people living with sight and hearing loss that you care for them. During the week, several events are organized, highlighting the need to support people with sight and hearing loss. The deafblind community has its own culture, and there is a need to protect them and hear their needs. Deafblind people communicate in many different ways as determined by the nature of their condition and the resources available to them. By working together, we can make a huge difference in their lives!

