National French Toast Day, celebrated annually on November 28, is the perfect excuse to indulge in one of the most beloved breakfast treats. Whether you enjoy it classic with syrup or prefer a more adventurous twist, French toast can be as simple or extravagant as you like. In honour of National French Toast Day 2024, here are some popular French toast recipes to inspire your cooking. Simple Breakfast Recipes With Bread: From French Toast to Bread Upma, These Easy-To-Make Snacks Are Perfect for Busy Mornings.

1. Classic French Toast

Sometimes, nothing beats the traditional version of French toast. Simple yet delicious, this recipe is all about achieving the perfect balance of crispy outside and soft, custardy inside.

Ingredients: Thick slices of bread (preferably day-old), eggs, milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt.

Method: Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Dip each slice of bread in the mixture, ensuring it’s fully coated, then cook in a greased skillet until golden brown on both sides. Serve with syrup and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Watch Recipe Video of Classic French Toast:

2. Stuffed French Toast

For a more decadent twist, stuffed French toast takes the classic recipe to the next level by adding a sweet or savory filling. This version is perfect for those looking for something more indulgent.

Ingredients: Thick bread slices (challah or brioche works best), cream cheese or mascarpone, fresh berries or banana slices, eggs, milk, and cinnamon.

Method: Spread cream cheese or mascarpone on one slice of bread and layer with fruit. Place another slice of bread on top to make a sandwich. Dip in the egg mixture and cook until golden and crispy. Top with fresh fruit and syrup for extra flavor.

Watch Recipe Video of Stuffed French Toast:

3. Banana Foster French Toast

Inspired by the classic New Orleans dessert, Banana Foster French toast brings together caramelized bananas and rich flavors in every bite.

Ingredients: French bread, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, butter, ripe bananas, and rum or rum extract (optional).

Method: Cook the French toast as usual but prepare a sauce by melting butter in a skillet, adding brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, and then caramelizing the banana slices. Pour the sauce over the cooked toast and serve with a dash of rum (or rum extract) for an extra kick.

Watch Recipe Video of Banana Foster French Toast:

4. Savory French Toast with Bacon and Avocado

Who says French toast has to be sweet? A savory version with crispy bacon, creamy avocado, and a sprinkle of cheese is a perfect option for those who crave a salty breakfast.

Ingredients: Bread, eggs, milk, salt, pepper, crispy bacon, sliced avocado, and cheese (cheddar or Swiss).

Method: Make the French toast base as usual, then top with crispy bacon, sliced avocado, and melted cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste for a savory twist.

Watch Recipe Video Savory French Toast with Bacon and Avocado:

5. Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole

This breakfast casserole is an easy way to feed a crowd on National French Toast Day. By combining cinnamon rolls with French toast batter, you create a sweet, gooey breakfast bake.

Ingredients: Canned cinnamon rolls, eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, butter, and maple syrup.

Method: Cut the cinnamon rolls into small pieces and place them in a baking dish. Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon, and pour over the rolls. Bake until golden, then drizzle with maple syrup for a sweet and satisfying treat.

Watch Recipe Video of Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole:

6. Chocolate Chip French Toast

For a dessert-like breakfast, chocolate chip French toast offers a gooey, chocolaty twist on the classic.

Ingredients: Bread, eggs, milk, vanilla, chocolate chips, butter.

Method: Prepare the French toast base and, while cooking, sprinkle chocolate chips on top so they melt into the bread. Serve with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

Watch Recipe Video of Chocolate Chip French Toast:

No matter which recipe you choose, French toast is a versatile dish that can be enjoyed in many delicious ways. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, or something in between, National French Toast Day is the perfect opportunity to get creative in the kitchen. So grab some eggs, bread, and your favorite toppings, and celebrate this tasty tradition with a plateful of happiness!

