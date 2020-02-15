Grapefruit Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Improvement of Immune System, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Citrus Fruit

Grapefruit (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fruits and vegetables rich in fibre and essential nutrients are always beneficial for the body. It is very important to include healthy fruits in your daily diet for a fit body. Having said that, let us speak about grapefruit, which is a citrus fruit loaded with vital micronutrients. It has several health benefits, which include weight loss and improvement of the immune system. You must also know how and when grapefruit should be eaten to absorb its full effectiveness. Fruit Seeds Health Benefits: Mango, Jamun, Jackfruit+ 3 Other Kernels That Are Super Nutritional!

Grapefruit is said to have originated in Barbados and this citrus fruit was introduced in the 17th century. Grapefruit was first described in 1750 by the Reverend Griffith Hughes and thereon, it has also been known as the 'forbidden fruit'. The reason for this is that it was seized upon by those searching for the identity of the original tree of good and evil in the Garden of Eden. In India, grapefruit is also known as chakotra, and it is cultivated at an altitude of 1500 m in Assam, Kerala, Bengaluru and Tripura. It is low in calories, but high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. According to the National Institute of Nutrition in India, grapefruit contains 92 percent moisture and is also a low carb fruit. Hundred gram of grapefruit contains only 7 gm of carbs.

Health Benefits of Grapefruit

1. Aids in Weight Loss- According to a study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 2008, overweight people who ate half grapefruit just before a meal lost 5 kg of weight in 12 weeks. This citrus fruit also contains plant compounds that reduce insulin levels and in turn help in weight loss.

2. Help Reduce Appetite - Grapefruit contains lots of fibre which can keep the body full for a longer time and, thereby, curb hunger.

3. Helpful For Type 2 Diabetes- The low carbohydrate and starch level in grapefruit make it a safe fruit for diabetic people. Not only is it a perfect alternative for their sweet tooth, but it can also reduce the effect of type 2 diabetes. Eating grapefruit regularly can prevent insulin resistance and help in keeping blood sugar under control.

4. Improves Immunity- Grapefruit is loaded with adequate Vitamin C and antioxidants which can protect cells from harmful bacteria and viruses. Also, the presence of Vitamin A helps in fighting against inflammation and infectious diseases.

5. Keeps the Body Hydrated- Grapefruit is high in water content which makes it a perfect fruit to keep the body hydrated.

Eating half medium-sized grapefruit just before any meal can avoid intake of excessive calories. Also, people who feel hungry in between dinner and their sleep should eat grapefruit before going to bed, this will aid in fat loss and also satisfy the hunger for that period. Grapefruit is indeed a very nutritious fruit, however, it should be eaten in moderation, as anything eaten in excess is not good for the body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)