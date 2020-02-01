Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Boiled Potatoes to Lose Weight

Potatoes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Whenever it comes to weight loss, it is always recommended to stick with foods, which are grown naturally. Each and every fruit and vegetable have some nutrients to offer provided it is eaten in a proper way and it will help the body maintain good health. Having said that, let's take potato into consideration, which has often been perceived as the food that leads to weight gain. However, it might not be the case as a lot depends on how one eats this vegetable. In this week's weight loss tip, we will discuss how boiled potatoes can help you lose weight. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Wheatgrass to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Potato is a root vegetable that is originally believed to have been domesticated by indigenous peoples of America independently in multiple locations. As for in India, many dishes are incomplete without the addition of potato, especially in the Northern part of the nation. Usually, in winters good quality potatoes are available that are naturally sweet in taste. Now, let us see, how potatoes can help in weight loss. Of course, if potatoes are eaten in the form of french fries dipped in ketchup will do no good to your body!

Boiled Potatoes For Weight Loss

Potatoes contain carbohydrates and fibres along with vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium and manganese. These nutrients can provide numerous health benefits to the body, also the presence of antioxidants can fight against free radicals that cause oxidative stress. Eating potatoes can help you lose weight as they are high satiety index food. Higher the satiety index, greater will be the feeling of fullness for a longer time. This will avoid the intake of total calories at the end of the day. The best way is to eat potatoes in boiled form as eating in this way can help the body absorb maximum nutrients from the body. Also, if you will eat boiled potatoes after it cools down, the body will get resistant starch, which can aid in weight loss and various other health benefits.

Avoid eating potatoes in fried form, as it will cause weight gain. Also, boiled potatoes should be eaten in moderation keeping in mind the calorie count. The best time to eat boiled potatoes is before going for any exercise, as it is high in carbohydrates that will fuel up the body for energy. In the end, it is needless to say that for weight loss, it is necessary to follow a healthy diet along with some exercise and good sleep.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)