Hot Foreplay Moves: Erotic Ways to Stimulate Your Partner's Belly Button for the Steamiest Sex

Belly button (Photo credits: Pexels)

You have mastered each other's hot spots and have a super-fulfilling sex life. But wouldn't you want to make your sack session a bit more enticing? There are plenty of erogenous zones you can stimulate to take your foreplay to the next level. We are not talking about the inner thighs or the ears; we are hinting at the belly button. Are you surprised? Here's how you can play with your partner's belly button to get him excited like never before.

1. Bust Out the Massage Oils

The area from the belly button to the thighs is uber-erogenous, and a simple massage can be a great way to rev up the romp session. Take some essential oil and try putting your fingers into the belly button as you massage that area. Applying gentle pressure can be a real turn-on for your partner.

2. Tease With Your Tongue

Once you reach the belly button, keep licking, kissing and touching the area until they can't do anymore. Then go for the kill and slowly move down. Play with your tongue when you get to their privates and see the magic happen.

3. Make Circles around the Belly Button

One of the best ways to approach the belly button is by circling the area. Make large circles with your fingers using the belly button as your bull’s eye. You can also perform these movements with the tongue or a sexy toy to heat things up.

4. Give It A Swirl

Relax your lips and use your tongue to swirl around the belly button. Then, use the tip of your tongue to give your belly button a gentle poke. This move can be excellent for nipple play too.

5. Play With Fingers While Kissing

While you softly kiss your partner, gently play with their skin from the pelvis up to the belly button. Kiss so soft that it feels as if you are barely touching.

6. Feed off Each Other

If you want to get a bit dirtier, you can dab whipped cream into the belly button and lick it out. However, avoid using heavy syrups like chocolate sauce or honey as some of the debris can stay back in the navel cavity if not cleaned properly.

You can also use ice cubes in the navel area and lick the water around the abdomen. There are heaps of nerve endings in the skin on this area and the cold from ice combined with the heat from your breath can be a significant turn-on.