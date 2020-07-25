Some Indian dishes not only taste good but are also quite healthy. One such dish is Besan Chilla, which is nutritious and can provide numerous benefits to the body. Let's take a look at how besan chilla (gram flour pancake) can aid in weight loss and also check out its recipe. How is Uttapam Healthy For Breakfast? Here’s The Recipe of This Nutritious Dish (Watch Video)

Besan chilla is prepared like a dosa, but is prepared using gram flour batter, which is mixed with onion, tomato and other vegetables. You can also stuff paneer to increase its nutritional content. However, besan, used as a primary ingredient in this dish is itself a healthy ingredient. Besan is chickpea flour, also known as gram flour, and is a staple food in Indian meals. Let us see how besan chilla can aid in weight loss. Sambar Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Immunity, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This South Indian Dish.

Besan Chilla For Weight Loss

Besan is rich in protein and fibre which aid in weight loss by keeping the stomach full for a longer time. In fact, it also provides complex carbohydrates, which can keep the body active and energetic. Therefore, it is ideal to have this dish first thing in the morning for breakfast. Chickpea flour is also gluten-free and contains fewer calories compared to regular flour. Besan can also decrease hunger by regulating the hunger hormone ghrelin. The fibre content in it can reduce blood fat levels. Let's take a look at the recipe of Besan Chilla.

Besan Chilla Recipe

There are many reasons to have besan chilla regularly and you should definitely try it for your next meal. Besan chilla can be enjoyed with coriander chutney or tomato chutney. It must also be noted that this dish can only aid in the weight loss process and a lot depends upon your overall diet and regular exercise.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

