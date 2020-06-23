While the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, you know that frequently washing your hands is the best way to prevent yourself from getting the infection. But along with hand-washing and sanitising, the Centre for Diseases and Control also recommends disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, which also includes cellphones and laptops. But how do you clean your electronic surfaces without damaging them? Here's how you should be cleaning and disinfecting your frequently-used devices.

Cleaning Your Cell Phone

The best thing you can do to kill germs is to use a 70% rubbing alcohol wipe to disinfect the surface of your phone. If you do not find disinfectant wipes in your local store, apply rubbing alcohol on a microfiber cloth, and run it along the screen of your phone to get the same effect of a wipe. Coronavirus Tips After You Buy Essentials: Should You Wash Your Groceries And How To Clean Surfaces?

Also, do not neglect the back of your phone just because it does not touch your face. To clean both the front and back of the phone, as well as all the areas of the phone's case, first clean with soap and water and then finish it with a disinfecting wipe. How to Make Sanitizer Wipes at Home? From Cleaning Face to Disinfecting Surfaces, Easy Ways to Use DIY Wet Wipes.

Cleaning Your Laptop

If you are working, your laptop is less exposed to germs. However, if you are still having to travel to the office, wiping down your computer daily is good practice. Just be sure that you are not getting moisture into any cracks as it can spoil the device. Using an alcohol-treated cloth instead of spraying on the surface to disinfect as well as protect the device from getting damaged. COVID-19 Prevention: How to Keep Your Home Free of Coronavirus Germs? All You Need to Know About Using Hydrogen Peroxide to Disinfect Surfaces.

Cleaning your devices once or twice a week can be enough. However, if you have been using your cellphone daily in public, consider cleaning it every day. Remember, your cell phones are always teeming with bacteria and viruses.

