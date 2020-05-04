World Asthma Day 2020: How to Make Exercising Safer and Easier for People with This Respiratory Condition

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Do you have asthma? You are not alone! A lot of us suffer from the condition, but that does not mean that you must skip exercising to prevent an asthma attack. Remember, exercise benefits everyone, including those with a respiratory illness. A moderate-intensity exercise routine can improve exercise capacity as well as the quality of life. There are ways you can make exercise safer, comfortable, and more pleasant. Make a note of these exercise tips that do not stress out your lungs.

Exercise When You are Breathing Easy

Work out only during those times of the day when your breathing is at its best. If you generally wake up having difficulties in breathing in the morning, running, or cycling may not be the best idea for you. How Much Exercise is Too Much? Know Consequences of Overtraining Syndrome (OTS)

Always Warm-Up

Going for a 5km run in the morning could be too much for your lungs. Be sure to warm up before you exercise in the morning. Also, avoid high-intensity exercises that make you out of breath. You should prevent the training interval, especially if you have exercise-induced asthma.

Stick to Lighter Movements

While moving at different paces is okay for your breathing but moving too fast can make you huff and puff, taxing your respiratory system. Keep your speed consistent and if you like to exercise at varying speeds, do so at a pace that your lungs can handle.

Carry a Bottle of Water

Always keep a bottle of water handy while exercising so you can sip some in case you start to feel a tickle in your throat or wheeze. How Taking Brisk Walks In and Around Your House Can Keep You Healthy and In Shape During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Take a Puff of Inhaler Before Exercise

If you tend to suffer from exercise-induced asthma, take a puff of your rescue inhaler before exercising to open the airways and prevent an attack. Talk to your doctor to prescribe the right inhaler.

Do Not Avoid Exercising

Are you worried that working out will trigger an attack? Keep the movements low impact that is easy on your lungs, such as walking or yoga. Never skip exercising! Self-Care During COVID-19 Pandemic: Ways to Bring the Calmness and Trendiness of Boutique Fitness Class to Your At-Home Workout.

Be Cautious While Exercising Outdoors in Winter Months

Exercise indoors in winter months. But if you are determined to go outdoors, do it gradually to allow your lungs to get used to the temperature. Always wear a muffler, scarf, or another protective layer over your nose and mouth to keep the air you are breathing moist and prevent any symptoms.

Also, be sure to keep tissues in hand if you suffer from runny noses while exercising. If you are looking to intensify your workouts or start a new exercise regimen, first talk with your asthma doctor.