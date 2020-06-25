With the beauty salons closed, you must be having a tough time keeping up with your waxing appointments. And while many of us have learnt to embrace our body hair, pubic hair is still a discomfort which none of us would want to own. The pubic hair is thicker, coarser and curlier, and all the sweat make the situation even messier. So what do you do to soften your pubes? Read on for the genius tips.

Moisturise the Pubic Area

A good moisturiser can help lock in the moisture in your pubic area. Use a moisturiser without any flavour, fragrance or alcohol for your sensitive area. Moisturising will not only reduce the formation of ingrown hair but will also keep the area soft. Do You Shave Your Pubic Hair? Here Are Traditions that Women Follow Around the World.

Trim it Down

Longer pubes are the leading cause of the discomfort, so make sure that you keep them short. You do not have to reach for a trimmer. Just use a pair of sharp scissors to trim the hair. After cutting, wash the area with lukewarm water and use a moisturising oil to keep the skin smooth. Pubic Hair Grooming Tips for Men to Follow Before Having Sex.

Shave Hair in the Right Direction

If you are shaving your pubic hair, never cut in the opposite direction of the hair growth as it can result in coarser and more ingrown hair. Also, use a shaving cream contains lots of natural ingredients to keep your skin soft and moisturised. Going Full Bush! 8 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Your Pubic Hair.

Use a Conditioner

Just like your locks, you condition your pubic hair to keep them smooth and soft. The conditioner will improve the texture of the strands. Use a conditioner with vitamin A and vitamin E to unclog pores and prevents ingrown hair growth. In the shower, just spread some conditioner on your pubic area, leave it for some time and wash with lukewarm water.

Applying Vitamin E rich oil can also keep your pubic hair smooth. With these tips, you can save yourself from all the discomfort that comes with long pubes.

