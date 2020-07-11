Katrina Kaif's life amidst the lockdown looked like just like the new normal which is - eat, sleep, repeat. The Bollywood babe has been sharing glimpses from the same on social media and must say it looked as if she is enjoying this break from work. From cooking, cleaning to even playing games with her near and dear ones, Kat's life was like an open book during the lockdown. Recently, the Chikni Chameli of B-town shared a video on her Instagram which is all about celebrating 40 million followers on the photo-video sharing app. The actress took to her IG and wrote, "A bigggggggg 40 million sized hug to everyone," along with a hug and party emoticon. Shraddha Kapoor Hits 50 Million Followers Mark on Instagram, Becomes Third Bollywood Actress to Achieve the Feat after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

The shared clip sees Katrina's journey on Instagram from 2017 until now. It starts with a few first shares of Kaif on the gram and also flashes her beauty line, Kay's post. Ahead, we see the diva dancing, doing household chores on the beach, slaying as the cover girl and more. All in all, a fabulous way to chronicle one's journey on Instagram. Katrina Kaif Enjoying a Play Date Looking Thrifty Chic in a Rs.1000 Colourblock Kindergarten Uniform Inspired Gingham Dress!

Check Out Katrina Kaif Video Below:

Isn't the video amazing... just like Katrina! Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaif who is currently quarantining with her sister Isabelle Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi. The flick was supposed to hit the theatres in March 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed at an uncertain date. Coming to Katrina's Instagram followers, congratulations to the her. Stay tuned!

